David J Yvars Group Buys Datadog Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Fortinet Inc, Sells InMode, PayPal Holdings Inc, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Fortinet Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells InMode, PayPal Holdings Inc, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, DocuSign Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David J Yvars Group. As of 2021Q4, David J Yvars Group owns 81 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,507 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,823 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,089 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 76,962 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 65,675 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 66,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $95.15, with an estimated average price of $89.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.