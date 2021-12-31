David J Yvars Group Buys Datadog Inc, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, Fortinet Inc, Sells InMode, PayPal Holdings Inc, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

- New Purchases: DDOG, GOF, FTNT, LLY, AEIS,
- Added Positions: XLU, GOOGL, HYG, XLK, CWB, GBAB, ANGL, PNQI, CRM, HYB, GDV, CSQ, QYLD, VZ, CII, PPT,
- Reduced Positions: CROX, MSFT, TPX, FB, AMZN, ENTG, SPY, IJS, IJJ, IJH, AAPL, NFLX, MA, V, AMD, GNRC, PAYC, IWP, ETY, EXG, VGT, PFF, LQD, BDJ, FIVE, T, ED, IJR, TSLA, AEP, HDV, VV, XOM, PGX,
- Sold Out: INMD, PYPL, GPM, DOCU, SQ, DIS, ECF, TDIV,
For the details of David J Yvars Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+j+yvars+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David J Yvars Group
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,507 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,823 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,089 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 76,962 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 65,675 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 66,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
David J Yvars Group initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $95.15, with an estimated average price of $89.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 55.95%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
David J Yvars Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
David J Yvars Group sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
Here is the complete portfolio of David J Yvars Group. Also check out:
1. David J Yvars Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. David J Yvars Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David J Yvars Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David J Yvars Group keeps buying