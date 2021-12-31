Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: CSCO, IBDS, CMCSA, IBDT, XOP, LLY, TGT, SQ, IVW, BLK, VWO, TFC, IJH, TEL, WMB, MS, PEG, PXD, PNC, ORCL, MDLZ, AZN, BMY, CME, ETN, KMB, AMD, GIS, LIN, EMN, XEL, DLR, PM, CVE, DVN, GLW, CTSH, PRK, BK,

CSCO, IBDS, CMCSA, IBDT, XOP, LLY, TGT, SQ, IVW, BLK, VWO, TFC, IJH, TEL, WMB, MS, PEG, PXD, PNC, ORCL, MDLZ, AZN, BMY, CME, ETN, KMB, AMD, GIS, LIN, EMN, XEL, DLR, PM, CVE, DVN, GLW, CTSH, PRK, BK, Added Positions: CVX, AAPL, VTI, MSFT, IWF, AMZN, SPY, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL, BRK.B, FB, XLE, JNJ, V, JPM, QQQ, AVGO, IBDR, ABBV, IGV, MA, CCI, UNH, PG, UPS, NEE, PEP, RTX, UNP, TXN, ITA, PLD, ADBE, VIG, USMC, KO, GOOG, IMTM, HD, PYPL, IJR, IHI, WMT, IBDQ, ASML, VXF, BSJN, XLP, TMO, CRM, TSM, ABT, QCOM, PFE, ADP, BAC, MCD, NFLX, MRK, ZTS, XT, ISRG, FDN, IBDP, EQIX, IEFA, ECL, COST, XBI, AMT, NOC, NTAP, WM, DIS, KMI, APO, LOW, LRCX, PSA, RSG, TRP, AVB, CONE, BDX, CTRA, SPLV, SCHB, COP, DE, DUK, AWK, ENB, ETR, MSCI, DG, EXC, INTC, TEAM, JHX,

JMST, XOM, JPST, DOCU, IWD, MMC, NKE, BSCS, BSCR, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, VIGI, MDY, IBDO, BSJM, BSCM, SYY, FISV, ABNB, KKR, IBDN, LMT, HUM, ENLC, CPT, Sold Out: BABA, BMBL, FIS, HAL, MELI, APPN, EEM, LUV,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DocuSign Inc, Bumble Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segment Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segment+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 231,184 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,524 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 115,477 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,767 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $800.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 146.11%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2852.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 174.85%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2607.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $355.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.