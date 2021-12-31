Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Equifax Inc, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: SPY, IEMG, VTI, XSOE, COST, PNC,
- Added Positions: FB, PK, EFX, GS, V, SYK, TWLO, MSFT, DIS, ESTC, TCPC, ARKK, BAM, CSGP, ORCC, HON, VEEV, USFD, AMZN, OCSL, MKL, VNO, APD, AAPL, OKTA, GOOG, XLV, SBUX, VB, AVLR, HD, BA, XLF, XLK, VBR, UNH, ADBE, BRK.B, PG, PEP, DISCK, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TOTL, IVE, ACN, AGGY, SHV, MUB, CMF, TGT, MINT, LMBS, JNJ, SQ, IWR, LHX, VUG, USMV, NFLX,
- Sold Out: FRT, IEF, CRWD,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,739 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 277,807 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 65,048 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 145,499 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,217 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $220.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $200.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 80.38%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 14,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 50.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 208,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $343.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.
