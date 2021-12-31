Omega Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: JNK, SUSL, MSFT, BGRN, TFI,
- Added Positions: AGG, IYR, HYG, IJR, IJH, EMB, IEFA, SCZ, IGOV, IJJ, IVV, ISTB, IEMG, GUNR, EEMS, EAGG, CMF, SUSB, IUSG, ESML, AAPL, SHM, TSLA, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, SCHH, SCHA, SCHM, SCHX, LQD, PHB, PCY, MDYV, SCHC, SCHF, IBND, EWX, IWB, SCHG, SCHE, SRE, QQQ, AMZN, PSR, PBP, SPMD,
- Sold Out: BSCM,
For the details of Omega Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omega+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Omega Financial Group, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 175,702 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 257,776 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 104,989 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 37,764 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 84,273 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Omega Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 82,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Omega Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Omega Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38.
