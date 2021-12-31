Consolidated Capital Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp

- New Purchases: QQQ, IYZ, IVT,
- Added Positions: QCLN, ARKG, V, ARKW, LUV, DIS, ZM, SKYW, JETS, XLI, REZ,
- Reduced Positions: IRT, GOOGL, MSFT, VZ, TSLA, MA, DIA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,805 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,237 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 43,665 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,416 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Visa Inc (V) - 55,069 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.
