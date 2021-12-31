Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Consolidated Capital Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp

Investment company Consolidated Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Consolidated Capital Management, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,805 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,237 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  3. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 43,665 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,416 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 55,069 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.



