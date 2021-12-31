Consolidated Capital Management, Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp

New Purchases: QQQ, IYZ, IVT,

QQQ, IYZ, IVT, Added Positions: QCLN, ARKG, V, ARKW, LUV, DIS, ZM, SKYW, JETS, XLI, REZ,

QCLN, ARKG, V, ARKW, LUV, DIS, ZM, SKYW, JETS, XLI, REZ, Reduced Positions: IRT, GOOGL, MSFT, VZ, TSLA, MA, DIA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Consolidated Capital Management, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,805 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,237 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) - 43,665 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,416 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Visa Inc (V) - 55,069 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.