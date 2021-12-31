Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. Buys Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: LSST, VUSB, SBUX, SNY, ABT, IBB, HD, LRCX, ON, PSA, WMT, AWK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 29,776 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 89,630 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 30,889 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 58,576 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.39% Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) - 247,430 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 247,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Bond & Devick Financial Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.