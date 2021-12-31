MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Continental Resources Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, News

New Purchases: DJP, VWOB, VRTV, NUE, LKQ, PAG, AMP, WST, WAT, VUSB, HD, AMZN, DHR,

DJP, VWOB, VRTV, NUE, LKQ, PAG, AMP, WST, WAT, VUSB, HD, AMZN, DHR, Added Positions: CLR, VTI, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHE, QQQ, VFVA, AN, LPX, RPV, PACW, ALLY, DFS, VO, IJR, PDP, GNR, VEU, SIVB, DWAS, TGT, SLM, DKS, PIZ, ENTG, EXPE, DECK, LRCX, SYF, ESI, IDXX, WSM, PWR, MUR, KLAC, IEMG, OLN, AAPL, BOND, PXH,

CLR, VTI, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHE, QQQ, VFVA, AN, LPX, RPV, PACW, ALLY, DFS, VO, IJR, PDP, GNR, VEU, SIVB, DWAS, TGT, SLM, DKS, PIZ, ENTG, EXPE, DECK, LRCX, SYF, ESI, IDXX, WSM, PWR, MUR, KLAC, IEMG, OLN, AAPL, BOND, PXH, Reduced Positions: PIE, VWO, SPY, AGG, SPLV, DDS, NVDA, FNDB, VXF, BNDX, EEMV, USMV,

PIE, VWO, SPY, AGG, SPLV, DDS, NVDA, FNDB, VXF, BNDX, EEMV, USMV, Sold Out: NWSA, GM, GPS, TNL, MTZ, RLGY, HWM, TT, MCF, LOW, VEA, QRVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Continental Resources Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Veritiv Corp, Nucor Corp, sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, News Corp, General Motors Co, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morganrosel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,840 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,638 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 274,675 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 380,523 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 91,641 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 179,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 34,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $155.74, with an estimated average price of $120.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 321.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 131,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.36.