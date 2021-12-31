MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Continental Resources Inc, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, News

- New Purchases: DJP, VWOB, VRTV, NUE, LKQ, PAG, AMP, WST, WAT, VUSB, HD, AMZN, DHR,
- Added Positions: CLR, VTI, SCHF, SCHZ, SCHE, QQQ, VFVA, AN, LPX, RPV, PACW, ALLY, DFS, VO, IJR, PDP, GNR, VEU, SIVB, DWAS, TGT, SLM, DKS, PIZ, ENTG, EXPE, DECK, LRCX, SYF, ESI, IDXX, WSM, PWR, MUR, KLAC, IEMG, OLN, AAPL, BOND, PXH,
- Reduced Positions: PIE, VWO, SPY, AGG, SPLV, DDS, NVDA, FNDB, VXF, BNDX, EEMV, USMV,
- Sold Out: NWSA, GM, GPS, TNL, MTZ, RLGY, HWM, TT, MCF, LOW, VEA, QRVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,840 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,638 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 274,675 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 380,523 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 91,641 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 179,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 34,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.19 and $155.74, with an estimated average price of $120.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Continental Resources Inc by 321.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 131,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $17.36.
