Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc

Investment company Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, Tesla Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 309,868 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,391 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,244 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,910 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 98,259 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $201.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $943.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 814.81%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.



