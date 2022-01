Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells First Trust Index NextG ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Devon Energy Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells First Trust Index NextG ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Devon Energy Corp, Airbnb Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avantax Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. owns 1230 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,508,143 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,060,425 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,878,369 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,120,331 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG) - 2,479,613 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.94%

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 68,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 289.52%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 82,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 172,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.96%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 73,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 403,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 610.59%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 282.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 63,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62.