Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Corning Inc

- New Purchases: FNF, ANET, CTSH, STX, HPQ, DLTR, GPN, VTRS, OSK, ALIT, VST, MPW, HAYW, CDK, UNVR, CNOB, DBX, WCC, XRX, SEAS, ALE, SCHW, CRK, OVV, ITGR, CCS, HLF, PINC, SPNT, MU, BCC, TPH, SIX, WGO, PAG, TJX, MDLZ, MCD,
- Added Positions: ORCL, SJM, DKS, MMM, RRX, LAD, AEO, THO, ULTA, BC, DRI, CROX, TPX, DHI, BYD, LEN, TOL, WSM, ZBH, NXST, LKQ, XRAY, AN, SWKS, RHI, KMX, HCA, TSCO, OMF, NOV, AZO, BBWI, UL, PM, KHC, GILD, BLMN, JNJ, MGY, HSIC, C, THC, BMY, COF, RDS.A, DFS, BKR, TTE, DE, BP, TMUS, HAL, NRG, TAP, TKR, IP, LH, DOW, UGI, UTHR, ABBV, OC, ALSN, LYB, PNW, PKG, GS, KR, NUE, AMGN, ABC, SNA, SON, SYY, AMRX, TMO, NEX, ADS, CSCO, SYF, CMCSA, DHR, FDX, NOW, ACHC, HD, IBM, TSLA, IRWD, AVGO, MRK, OI, PTEN, WRK, CRM, UNM, SLB,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, FICO, EVRG, UHS, DVA, DISH, GM, WHR, SBNY, ON, RSG, NVDA, INTU, KLAC, PRG, LRCX, SEE, KEYS, ACN, DOV, FFIV, APH, AAPL, CSL, MSFT, APA, TEL, CDNS, THS, DAN, ETR, ZBRA, AMAT, ACM, STAG, AFG, LNG, IT, JEF, PAYX, AVB, LAMR, MKL, PFE, ESI, MGP, ATUS, AYI, AMP, EMN, EQT, BEN, LNC, MCS, MAS, PNFP, RF, URI, POR, AER, TSC, CDW, LBRDK, ACGL, COP, EXC, F, GNTX, HUM, ITT, KEY, MRO, SLM, UNH, EVR, VAC, AIZ, ALV, CADE, CADE, OFC, CR, ATGE, HELE, J, PB, MODV, PEG, SPXC, UNP, TDG, CFX, SAIC, NMIH, ALLY, USFD, TRTN, AXS, BECN, BDC, BWA, CBT, CATY, CI, CLH, INGR, CW, LIVN, D, EWBC, EME, ENS, EPR, FNB, SFST, FUL, HWC, THG, LHX, EHC, HUN, NSIT, LOW, MCK, MTH, MEI, MSA, MOD, MOG.A, NYCB, NWE, OGE, OCFC, OXM, PPL, ARGO, PH, PDCE, PLAB, PBH, PFG, QCRH, DGX, SP, TTMI, TSN, VZ, WM, ANTM, WLK, TNL, KBR, NX, CLW, LEA, SBRA, APTV, VOYA, IBP, CFG, VBTX, GWB, UPLD, PFGC, FTV, VVV, DFIN, CNDT, MCB, CHX, EQH, MESA, CBNK, NVST, ALK, ATI, AXP, AIT, ADM, ARCB, BANF, BAC, BRK.B, BLKB, CACI, CSGS, CE, LUMN, CYH, FLIC, FLO, GABC, HRB, JPM, JCI, LKFN, MOH, MS, NTCT, OSBC, OMI, PEP, PG, PRU, NXGN, RS, STBA, SYBT, SASR, SCI, SWBI, STLD, TGT, WSFS, WMT, WFC, HOMB, CPRX, HI, SFBS, FFWM, AXTA, VSTO, HPE, ATKR, PUMP, RBB,
- Sold Out: GLW, BIIB, SKX, MHK, HOG, DECK, NI, HP, AIG, FRST, CPB, ARW, CHTR, SBUX, SNBR, SLVM, BPOP, NYT, NTGR, MANT, BCOR, CAR, BLK,
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,014,393 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,792,723 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 426,302 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 542,726 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 362,710 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,318,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 473,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 753,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 581,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,726,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 275,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22168.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 684,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 7256.57%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 254,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 362,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in 3M Co by 8908.68%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 2409.38%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 97,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86.Sold Out: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.
