Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Corning Inc

New Purchases: FNF, ANET, CTSH, STX, HPQ, DLTR, GPN, VTRS, OSK, ALIT, VST, MPW, HAYW, CDK, UNVR, CNOB, DBX, WCC, XRX, SEAS, ALE, SCHW, CRK, OVV, ITGR, CCS, HLF, PINC, SPNT, MU, BCC, TPH, SIX, WGO, PAG, TJX, MDLZ, MCD,

ORCL, SJM, DKS, MMM, RRX, LAD, AEO, THO, ULTA, BC, DRI, CROX, TPX, DHI, BYD, LEN, TOL, WSM, ZBH, NXST, LKQ, XRAY, AN, SWKS, RHI, KMX, HCA, TSCO, OMF, NOV, AZO, BBWI, UL, PM, KHC, GILD, BLMN, JNJ, MGY, HSIC, C, THC, BMY, COF, RDS.A, DFS, BKR, TTE, DE, BP, TMUS, HAL, NRG, TAP, TKR, IP, LH, DOW, UGI, UTHR, ABBV, OC, ALSN, LYB, PNW, PKG, GS, KR, NUE, AMGN, ABC, SNA, SON, SYY, AMRX, TMO, NEX, ADS, CSCO, SYF, CMCSA, DHR, FDX, NOW, ACHC, HD, IBM, TSLA, IRWD, AVGO, MRK, OI, PTEN, WRK, CRM, UNM, SLB, Reduced Positions: ADBE, FICO, EVRG, UHS, DVA, DISH, GM, WHR, SBNY, ON, RSG, NVDA, INTU, KLAC, PRG, LRCX, SEE, KEYS, ACN, DOV, FFIV, APH, AAPL, CSL, MSFT, APA, TEL, CDNS, THS, DAN, ETR, ZBRA, AMAT, ACM, STAG, AFG, LNG, IT, JEF, PAYX, AVB, LAMR, MKL, PFE, ESI, MGP, ATUS, AYI, AMP, EMN, EQT, BEN, LNC, MCS, MAS, PNFP, RF, URI, POR, AER, TSC, CDW, LBRDK, ACGL, COP, EXC, F, GNTX, HUM, ITT, KEY, MRO, SLM, UNH, EVR, VAC, AIZ, ALV, CADE, CADE, OFC, CR, ATGE, HELE, J, PB, MODV, PEG, SPXC, UNP, TDG, CFX, SAIC, NMIH, ALLY, USFD, TRTN, AXS, BECN, BDC, BWA, CBT, CATY, CI, CLH, INGR, CW, LIVN, D, EWBC, EME, ENS, EPR, FNB, SFST, FUL, HWC, THG, LHX, EHC, HUN, NSIT, LOW, MCK, MTH, MEI, MSA, MOD, MOG.A, NYCB, NWE, OGE, OCFC, OXM, PPL, ARGO, PH, PDCE, PLAB, PBH, PFG, QCRH, DGX, SP, TTMI, TSN, VZ, WM, ANTM, WLK, TNL, KBR, NX, CLW, LEA, SBRA, APTV, VOYA, IBP, CFG, VBTX, GWB, UPLD, PFGC, FTV, VVV, DFIN, CNDT, MCB, CHX, EQH, MESA, CBNK, NVST, ALK, ATI, AXP, AIT, ADM, ARCB, BANF, BAC, BRK.B, BLKB, CACI, CSGS, CE, LUMN, CYH, FLIC, FLO, GABC, HRB, JPM, JCI, LKFN, MOH, MS, NTCT, OSBC, OMI, PEP, PG, PRU, NXGN, RS, STBA, SYBT, SASR, SCI, SWBI, STLD, TGT, WSFS, WMT, WFC, HOMB, CPRX, HI, SFBS, FFWM, AXTA, VSTO, HPE, ATKR, PUMP, RBB,

Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, HP Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Corning Inc, Evergy Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2021Q4, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 413 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,014,393 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,792,723 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 426,302 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 542,726 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34% CDW Corp (CDW) - 362,710 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,318,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $118.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 473,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 753,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 581,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,726,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 275,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22168.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 684,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 7256.57%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 254,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 77.49%. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 362,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in 3M Co by 8908.68%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 103,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 2409.38%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 97,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $289.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.