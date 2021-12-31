Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

- New Purchases: XLV, WFCPL.PFD, DHR, VZ, SQ, PFE, PGX, TGT, EXPE, JETS, V, ARKK, AXP, COIN, CVS, UBER, SHAK, WM, BACPL.PFD, FNDE, FCX, SMH, PYPL, NFLX, VO, EFG, IHI, SHCR,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, MSFT, FB, O, BX, COST, GOOGL, AMZN, GOOG, DIS, NVDA, JEPI, SCHD, FIVG, IVV, VUG, VB, JNJ, VIG, SCHX, UP, SCHM, CRM, INTC, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: ERIC, KRE, IYG, CNC, BAC, JMST, IJR, CP, VMC, IJH, NOK, JPST, MRK, TWTR, SYF, EPD, NEE, ACWV,
- Sold Out: PGF, KBE, BABA, DOW, GLD, ME,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,109 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,088 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,617 shares, 12.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,550 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,908 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1462.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 332,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 351.41%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 16,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 106.23%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 314.69%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 912.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $481.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $18.6.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21.
