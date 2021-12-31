Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: IDEV, IWD, FYT, AXP, GWX, CTAS, DBC, IJR, LLY, CEF,
- Added Positions: DFAC, VGIT, DFAT, VTIP, AVDV, AVEM, BRK.B, FTSL, AVDE, ITOT, FPE, BSV, AOA, USB, IEFA, DFIV, WFC, DFAX, XOM, IEF, VNQ, ITM, IWN, VT, VEU, TIP, IJS, STIP, BIV, AOR, VWO, UNP, FSMB, VNQI, SPTM, AVUV, JPM, INTF, AOM, MUB, IWB, T, SPTS, SCZ, SPSB, PEP, ROSC, NEAR,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, VEA, AMZN, TSN, VOO, USFR, IVV, VTV, VBR, VSS, ICF, SUB, VUG, JNJ, SPIP, DE, TTD, SHM, SPDW, MSFT, GOVT, SHY, HD, LMBS, MCD, AOK, ENFR,
- Sold Out: AMD,
For the details of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 734,726 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,167 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,816 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 40,203 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,358 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.597600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $158.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 261.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 85,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 93.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying