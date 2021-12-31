Northwest Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, IWD, FYT, AXP, GWX, CTAS, DBC, IJR, LLY, CEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Northwest Wealth Management, Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 734,726 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,167 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 118,816 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 40,203 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,358 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.597600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $158.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 261.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 85,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 93.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northwest Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.