Regents Of The University Of California Buys Unity Software Inc, Airbnb Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Airbnb Inc, QuantumScape Corp, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, Calyxt Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, View Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2021Q4, Regents Of The University Of California owns 40 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 32,157,815 shares, 63.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24% ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,000,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 462,431 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,222,306 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 443,619 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12%

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 105,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 148,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 148,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Calyxt Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $4.05, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 501,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46.