Regents Of The University Of California Buys Unity Software Inc, Airbnb Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, RAPT Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: U, ABNB, QS, ORIC, CLXT, DDOG,
- Added Positions: ARVN,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, NRIX, RAPT, PDD,
- Sold Out: UPST, VIEW, CWT,
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 32,157,815 shares, 63.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.24%
- ironSource Ltd (IS) - 8,000,000 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 462,431 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 1,222,306 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 443,619 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12%
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 105,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 148,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 148,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Calyxt Inc (CLXT)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Calyxt Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.06 and $4.05, with an estimated average price of $2.89. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 501,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: View Inc (VIEW)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in View Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75.Sold Out: California Water Service Group (CWT)
Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $59.09 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $64.46.
