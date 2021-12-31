Financial Council Asset Management Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IEMG, HUM, XLP, EL, STZ,
- Added Positions: SPYG, ACWI, SPYV, IJH, PG, DFAC, SPY, VZ, SHM, MSFT, IXUS, XOM, VTI, JNJ, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, LDOS, JPM, PFE, IWY,
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 106,646 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 110,611 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 97,366 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,065 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 19,520 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $375.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $241.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 97,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $99.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 34,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Financial Council Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 98,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.
