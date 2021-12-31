Arden Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: WOLF, NKE, CRWD, CRL, PYPL, ISRG, CSX, ETSY, NICE, TXG, FISV, PODD, MTB, ON, TOL, GM, CNHI, NCR, CME, FAST, COST, COTY, IWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Arden Trust Co owns 292 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 871,024 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 145,744 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 236,978 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7155.91% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 295,910 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.67% Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $324.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7155.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 236,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 295,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $264.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $397.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 99.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71.