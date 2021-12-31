Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arden Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Arden Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Arden Trust Co owns 292 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arden Trust Co
  1. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 871,024 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 145,744 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 236,978 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7155.91%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 295,910 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.67%
  5. Matson Inc (MATX) - 229,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $324.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $269.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7155.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 236,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 295,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.68%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 19,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $264.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $397.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 99.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.

Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71.



