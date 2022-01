Private Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Eaton Corp PLC, Morgan Stanley

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xylem Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Eaton Corp PLC, Morgan Stanley, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Capital Group, LLC owns 2165 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Private Capital

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 239,701 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 100,214 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 83,676 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 124,650 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 290,253 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $198.81, with an estimated average price of $175.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $126.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. The purchase prices were between $22.88 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $258.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 174.81%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1226.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.39.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The sale prices were between $180.6 and $200.41, with an estimated average price of $190.11.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Private Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.