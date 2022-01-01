Ameriprise Financial Sets a Bold Tone with New Campaign – "Advice Worth Talking About"

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today unveiled the next chapter of its brand evolution with the introduction of “Advice Worth Talking About” – a bold and fully integrated advertising campaign that will be broadcast on a wide array of TV and online channels. The campaign depicts clients explaining to friends and family how deeply they value the personalized advice and one-to-one advisor relationships that Ameriprise delivers. “Advice Worth Talking About” shines a spotlight on the firm’s excellent customer satisfaction ratings and how the experience it offers leaves clients feeling profoundly more confident, connected and in control of their financial lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005257/en/

“Clients consistently rave about Ameriprise in customer satisfaction surveys and when they refer us to friends and family,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise Financial. “We wanted to capture that powerful dynamic. The new tagline brings to life the value we provide – personalized financial advice that makes our clients feel so confident they want to share their experience with others.”

“Advice Worth Talking About” launches with a fully integrated campaign, including two, 30-second live action and two, 15-second animated illustration TV spots. The live action commercials are emotionally engaging and end with the following proof point: “9 out of 10 clients are likely to recommend the Ameriprise experience to their family or friends.”

In one of the live spots, “ I+can clients at different life stages feel a universal sense of confidence from the personalized, goals-based advice that Ameriprise and its financial advisors deliver. The Ameriprise experience profoundly changes their outlook on what’s possible for them financially.

clients at different life stages feel a universal sense of confidence from the personalized, goals-based advice that Ameriprise and its financial advisors deliver. The Ameriprise experience profoundly changes their outlook on what’s possible for them financially. The other live actionspot, “ Referred+by shows new clients meeting their advisor for the first time and introducing themselves in relation to an existing client, who referred them. It conveys how the impact of great advice ripples out through the lives of others.

The two animated spots, “Stars” and “Pedestal,” visually represent the company’s credentials in a distinct way. Each spot highlights a different data point that communicates quickly and clearly about the value Ameriprise and its advisors provide:

“ Stars ” focuses on survey data that finds clients rate Ameriprise 4.9 out of 5 for overall satisfaction.

” focuses on survey data that finds clients rate Ameriprise 4.9 out of 5 for overall satisfaction. “Pedestal” highlights that 97% of Ameriprise clients say they feel their advisor cares about their ability to achieve their goals.

The spots can be viewed on the Ameriprise YouTube channel and will run across broadcast news programming, including CBS Evening News, ABC World News Tonight, CBS Sunday Morning and Face the Nation. Additionally, it will air on cable news, sports and entertainment programming, including CNBC, Fox Business, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, BBC America and Food Network.

In addition to the TV ads, the multichannel campaign includes online advertising, social media creative and customizable content available for Ameriprise financial advisors to use in their local markets.

“We’re proud of all we do and how Ameriprise has helped millions of clients achieve their goals over the course of our 127-year history,” said O’Neill. “With the complexities of today’s world, the need for advice has never been stronger, which presents an incredible opportunity for us to help even more people. ‘Advice Worth Talking About’ tangibly articulates the outstanding experience we provide to clients and why they encourage their loved ones to seek the advice we offer.”

Invisible Man and Uffindell developed the creative for the campaign and MayoSeitz served as the media buying agency for Ameriprise.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005257/en/