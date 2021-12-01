Latest Variable Universal Life Insurance Offering from Lincoln Financial Provides Growth and Protection Flexibility

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today launched the next generation of Lincoln AssetEdge®, an accumulation-focused Variable Universal Life (VUL) insurance policy offering significant tax-advantaged cash value growth and income potential and a cost-effective death benefit. As industry sales of accumulation VUL policies continue to surge, increasing three-fold in the third quarter of 20211, AssetEdge (2022) offers market-driven investment options that can be tailored to a client’s financial objectives and risk tolerance, and policy features that empower individuals, families and businesses to plan for the unexpected.

“With the strength of the equity markets in recent years, clients are showing increased interest in accumulation VUL policies like AssetEdge to diversify their financial portfolio in a tax-advantaged manner,” said Andy Bucklee, senior vice president and head of Life and Executive Benefits Distribution for Lincoln. “AssetEdge provides the flexibility to participate in the market and access cash value to supplement income, while protecting your loved ones and life priorities.”

New Growth Opportunities

Clients have an opportunity to improve their policy growth potential with the Enhanced Allocation Rider, which can be added to the policy at issue for no additional premium. With the Enhanced Allocation Rider, a portion of the policy’s cash value is allocated to purchase options on the S&P. Any additional growth increases both the policy value and death benefit protection, which can be accessed or passed on to beneficiaries.

AssetEdge is now also available with an Individual Exec Enhanced Surrender Value Rider, designed for those looking for a tax-balanced option that can drive down the overall tax impact and provide the flexibility to access the full policy value with no surrender charge.

New Investment Options

AssetEdge includes a wide range of investment options that can be tailored to a client’s goals for return potential and downside protection. In addition to more than 75 market-driven variable investment options, two indexed accounts tied to the performance of the S&P 500 Index, multiple managed risk funds and a fixed account, AssetEdge now features two Fidelity AIM® Dividend Index account options. The Fidelity accounts employ a dynamic allocation approach that blends the characteristics of high-dividend stocks with the safety of U.S. Treasuries to help deliver a steadier investment experience over time.

Clients can allocate investments across multiple options and adjust the allocations over time to align with changing needs, financial goals or market conditions.

“With the latest version of AssetEdge, we’ve enhanced its overall value proposition, making it an attractive portfolio option to not only address a client’s growth and distribution needs, but also their protection needs,” said Stafford Thompson, Jr., senior vice president of Life and Executive Benefits Business Management at Lincoln. “Between AssetEdge and our protection-focused VULONEproducts, Lincoln offers clients interested in market participation a breadth of variable options to meet planning needs ranging from retirement income to lifetime guaranteed death benefit protection.”

To learn more about Lincoln AssetEdge (2022), click+here. For additional insights on how variable universal life insurance can fit into a retirement portfolio, view this+article from Wade D. Pfau, Ph.D., CFA, RICP®, founder of Retirement Researcher and professor of Retirement Income at The American College of Financial Services.

Disclosures and Important Information

1. LIMRA, Press Release, Life+Insurance+Sales+Surge+in+Third+Quarter+2021, Dec. 1, 2021

This variable product is issued on form number LN698 and state variations by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker/dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contractual obligations are backed by the claims-paying ability of The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Policies sold in New York are issued on form number LN698 by Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker/dealer. Contractual obligations are backed by the claims-paying ability of Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York.

All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer and/or insurance agency selling the policy, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

Variable products are sold by prospectus. Consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the variable product and its underlying investment options carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the variable product and its underlying investment options. A prospectus is available on LincolnFinancial.com or you may request one from your registered representative. Read it carefully before investing.

Products and features subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT. NOT FDIC-INSURED. NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY. NOT GUARANTEED BY ANY BANK OR SAVINGS ASSOCIATION. MAY GO DOWN IN VALUE.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $322 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

