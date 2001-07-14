Calling All Cars and Pizza Lovers!

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is partnering with Red Bull in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa. The Iowa-based, third largest convenience retailer will announce one lucky car as ‘Casey’s Hometown Racer’ at the June 18 event in Des Moines.

“We’re excited to play a role in the race as it draws passionate racers and fans from all over, and puts an exciting spotlight on Des Moines. Casey’s is rooted in local communities across 16 states and we’re looking for hometown-themed cars that celebrate where they’re from,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey’s.

The ‘Casey’s Hometown Racer’ will recognize the vehicle that reflects the heart of its community. The criteria include vehicles with designs reflecting:

The city/town they are from; and

What the racer/team loves most about Casey’s.

A committee will select one winning and one runner up team, and each team member on the two teams will receive free pizza for a year in their Casey’s Rewards account.

To apply for a coveted spot in Red Bull Soapbox, visit: www.redbull.com%2Fsoapbox.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Red Bull / Red Bull Soapbox

About Red Bull Soapbox Race:

The Red Bull Soapbox Race is a race competition in which amateur teams see who can navigate their homemade cart the fastest through a downhill course, filled with obstacles and potential crashes, in front of a crowd of tens-of-thousands. Although the thrills and spills of the race can generate the crowds’ biggest roars, the event is fueled by more than just the need for speed. Teams are judged on a criterion of one-third speed, one-third creativity, and one-third showmanship. So, in addition to building the quickest cart, teams will also need to impress the judges and crowd by how outrageous and charismatic they can be.

About Red Bull:

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and more than 7.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz. can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

