Helping Small Businesses Thrive: Regions Bank Launches Commercial Business Development Team

Regions+Bank on Monday announced the launch of a Commercial Business Development team focused specifically on helping small businesses build customized plans for financial success.

The new team complements Regions’ extensive Commercial Banking Solutions group and is led by experienced banking veteran Jordan Baxter, senior vice president in Regions Commercial Banking. Baxter and the Commercial Business Development team are focused on helping business owners and managers maximize growth potential and create greater efficiencies while meeting complex financial needs. This is accomplished by Baxter and his team working hand-in-hand with product partners from across the bank who bring specialized experience in areas such as Treasury Management, Equipment Finance, SBA Lending, Franchise Lending, and more, all to help small businesses thrive.

Baxter reports to Ginger Blake, executive vice president and head of Commercial Banking Solutions for Regions Bank.

“Regions Bank is known for taking a relationship-based approach to service, and in late 2021, we started a small pilot program aimed at building even deeper collaboration with small-business prospects in the markets we serve. What we found is this segment has a strong appetite for receiving holistic advice and insights from our colleagues throughout the bank who can help them reassess their financial plans and develop new solutions to support their businesses and grow their companies,” Blake said. “Often overlooked by the finance industry, these business owners and leaders want to know their business matters – and is important enough that a team of banking professionals is interested in helping them achieve their strategic objectives. Jordan and his team bring solid experience and a passion for helping businesses succeed. This addition to our specialty capabilities reflects another way Regions Bank is delivering greater value for a wide range of small businesses.”

Regions Commercial Banking Solutions is a team of dedicated bankers who manage small-business relationships in a convenient, virtual environment. The new Commercial Business Development team, largely based in Birmingham and serving clients across the Southeast, the Midwest, and Texas, consists of 10 Business Development relationship bankers with plans to grow over time. The team’s service model aligns bankers in the group with their industry-specific acumen as they connect with clients and prospects to uncover financial needs and deliver insightful guidance in conjunction with product partners throughout Regions.

The result is a more holistic level of service that goes beyond transactional needs and connects prospects and clients with a team of financial professionals who can help them meet long-term strategic and operational objectives.

“Small businesses represent the economic heartbeat of our communities, and while Regions has always taken a consultative approach to service, we recognized an opportunity to do even more to help this segment truly thrive,” Baxter said. “Many of these business owners are primarily focused on day-to-day operations, such as hiring and retaining staff, generating business, and serving their customers. They welcome having not only a trusted banker within the company, but also a network of professionals who are working with that banker to provide laser-focused, highly specialized solutions to help them build on their success.”

Examples of businesses or sectors already served by the new Commercial Business Development team include industrial companies, manufacturing companies, and wholesalers – along with sub-industries within these sectors. The Commercial Business Development team is focused primarily on serving businesses with complex banking needs such as Treasury Management solutions and unique lending needs.

“Many businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and staffing shortages are experiencing increased need for financial advice and solutions,” said Baxter. “Through this team, we are bringing them not only a single point of contact with the bank – but an entire group of professionals who are all committed to leveraging their specialized experience to help companies succeed.”

Baxter first joined Regions in the company’s Consumer Banking division in June 2007. He left briefly in 2017, returning the following year as part of Regions’ Learning and Development team leading a group of Consumer and Commercial Banking trainers. Most recently, Baxter served as a Commercial Banking Solutions manager responsible for Florida-based clients.

