SimplePractice Named to Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution (NYSE%3A+ESMT), announced today that it has earned a place on the 2022 Built In Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Los Angeles list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“Our employees are the reason that SimplePractice is such a fantastic place to work, as well as the reason over 100,000 health and wellness practitioners trust our industry-leading solution to help them run their business and support their clients,” said SimplePractice President Jonathan Seltzer. “It’s an honor and a true testament to our brilliant and dedicated team to be recognized as one of Built In LA’s Best Places to Work, and this recognition, especially during a year that challenged all of us both at work and at home, is an invaluable endorsement of SimplePractice’s resilient, people-first culture.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT SIMPLEPRACTICE

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution (NYSE: ESMT), is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 100,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry leading software, ongoing education and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist, and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Forbes as one of+%3Ci%3EAmerica%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Startup+Employers+of+2021%3C%2Fi%3E, SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on+LinkedIn,+Instagram,+Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT ENGAGESMART

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

