Expensify Releases First-Ever Corporate Card for CPAs and Accounting Firms

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, today announced the launch of the Expensify+CPA+Card. The accountant-friendly card enables client setup in minutes and provides a high monthly revolving credit limit with no credit check or personal guarantees required. The card is powered with continuous reconciliation between Expensify and integrated accounting systems so admins maintain a realtime picture of company financials.

By signing up for the Expensify CPA Card, accounting firms also gain access to dedicated partner managers who assist with high-level strategy, client onboarding, and training.

“Expensify is already used by nearly half of the top 100 CPA firms in the U.S. We used that expertise and experience to build the first card program that caters directly to the accounting profession and their clients,” says founder and CEO David Barrett.

Additional advantages of the Expensify CPA Card include:

Dedicated firmwide account manager

Live onboarding calls with clients

Free AICPA membership

Free state-by-state CPA certification renewal

Free CPE credit reimbursement

Free access to 3 CPE credits with ExpensifyApproved! University

Free Expensify CPA Cards for your firm and clients

Free premium upgrades for your firm, and $9/seat flat fee for clients (no annual commitment required)

No credit check or personal guarantee required, from you or your clients

High credit limits

Instant online approvals

Daily or monthly bank settlement

Merchant-specific virtual cards

Two-way sync with QuickBooks, Xero, Sage Intacct, and NetSuite

In addition to the current suite of perks available with the Expensify CPA Card, Expensify will continue to roll out even more time-saving benefits in the coming months.

To learn more about the Expensify CPA Card, head over to use.expensify.com%2Faccountants.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one superapp, all free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the app or sign up at Expensify.com today!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005167/en/