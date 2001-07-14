A10 Networks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 1; Provides Agenda for Investor Day on February 2, 2022

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today reminded interested parties that the Company will announce its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Management will host an investor day at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The analyst day will be conducted live at A10’s Executive Briefing Center in San Jose and will be available simultaneously via webcast.

To register, learn more about the event, and review the in-person and virtual attendance options, please visit the A10 Investor Day page at www.a10networks.com%2Fanalyst-day

The expected agenda for the investor day is as follows:

Evolution, Execution, Acceleration: Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks, discussing the transformation of A10 to build upon a strong legacy to enable alignment with secular tailwinds like cybersecurity and infrastructure buildout including 5G while creating operating leverage.

Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks, discussing the transformation of A10 to build upon a strong legacy to enable alignment with secular tailwinds like while creating operating leverage. Trends and Threats for Enterprise and Security: Fernando Montenegro,Senior Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, at Omdia, providing a third-party perspective on the cybersecurity landscape.

Fernando Montenegro,Senior Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, at Omdia, providing a third-party perspective on the cybersecurity landscape. Delivering Better Business Outcomes for Customers: Matt Bruening, A10’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, discussing A10’s security-focused solution-selling approach and why it is winning.

Matt Bruening, A10’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, discussing A10’s security-focused solution-selling approach and why it is winning. Transforming the Go-To-Market Strategy: Tina Stewart, A10’s Vice President of Commercial Marketing, discussing A10’s commercial strategy for the future.

Tina Stewart, A10’s Vice President of Commercial Marketing, discussing A10’s commercial strategy for the future. A10 Advantage: Security: Rich Groves, A10’s Director of Security Research, discussing A10’s security-led solutions and innovation including how A10’s technology supports Zero Trust architecture .

Rich Groves, A10’s Director of Security Research, discussing A10’s and innovation including how A10’s technology supports . A10 Advantage: Infrastructure: Terry Young, A10’s Director, Service Provider Product Marketing, discussing why the hybrid environment remains not just a viable market, but a growing one, for key customers.

Terry Young, A10’s Director, Service Provider Product Marketing, discussing why the hybrid environment remains not just a viable market, but a growing one, for key customers. Driving Financial Success: Brian Becker, A10’s Chief Financial Officer, providing a deep-dive into A10’s financial results, including Q4 and FY21 results, mid- and long-term goals, and key metrics to monitor progress.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005189/en/