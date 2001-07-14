Ziff Media Group Appoints New PCMag and Mashable Editors-in-chief

Ziff Media Group is announcing two leadership appointments for its flagship publishing brands. Wendy Sheehan Donnell is promoted to editor-in-chief of PCMag — the leading authority on technology, delivering Labs-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Alesha Williams Boyd is hired as editor-in-chief of Mashable, a leading digital culture, tech and entertainment media brand. Both editorial leaders will report into Ronak Patel, Senior Vice President of Publishing for Ziff Media Group.

Wendy Sheehan Donnell promoted to EIC of PCMag

As EIC of PCMag, Wendy Sheehan Donnell will focus on leading the editorial vision and team to continue PCMag's growth trajectory and build engaging content strategies.

Donnell has held several management positions at PCMag since joining the publication as a senior editor covering consumer electronics in 2007. Most recently, she acted as deputy editor, steering PCMag's coverage while managing the day-to-day operations and editorial staff. In that role, she was instrumental in PCMag's 2020 replatforming and site redesign. Before that, she served as executive editor overseeing product coverage, PC Labs testing methodologies, and leading the reviews team, which tests more than 2,000 technology products per year.

“Wendy’s operational excellence, 23 years of editorial and leadership experience, and her data-driven approach give me great confidence that she will take PCMag to new heights," said Patel. “Under Wendy’s leadership, PCMag has seen tremendous growth in staff, output, and audience.” Donnell will be the first female editor-in-chief of PCMag.

"In 2022, PCMag celebrates 40 years of delivering industry-leading technology service journalism. I’m more excited than ever to become editor-in-chief and lead the most talented and passionate team in the reviews business as we grow our deep product testing, expert buying advice, and extensive how-to and news coverage," Donnell said. "In those four decades, our brand has witnessed and helped shape the tech world as it’s unfolded, grown, and transformed. One thing that hasn’t changed in that time is our top priority: earning and maintaining our readers’ trust and helping them make the right buying decisions and get the most from technology. I’m honored to have the opportunity to push that important mission forward."

Before joining PCMag, Donnell was the managing editor of Computer Shopper. She holds a masters' degree in journalism from New York University.

Alesha William Boyd hired as EIC of Mashable

As EIC of Mashable, Alesha Williams Boyd will oversee the brand's editorial vision and lead its staff of talented writers, reporters, and editors to drive inspired storytelling, innovation and growth. She starts on January 31, 2022.

Williams Boyd previously served as Senior Digital Director for the USA TODAY Network, leading a team of digital journalists supporting over 100 newsrooms. She developed diverse teams and coached a successful strategic newsroom effort aimed at growing diversity, equity and inclusion in its coverage.

"Alesha is a champion for building audience relationships with impactful storytelling and digital engagement that resonates, and establishing editorial integrity as a pillar to her leadership and teams," said Patel. "I'm excited for what Alesha and the team can accomplish together to diversify the tech narrative and make it more ubiquitous and accessible. We have amazing projects in store for Mashable in 2022." It’s the first time a woman of color will hold the top job.

"The Mashable brand has meant so much in digital culture through the years. It's all about what delights and surprises, hits close to home, or helps us understand the digital world around us and what's next," said Williams Boyd. "I'm looking forward to listening to our audiences and what they want to see from Mashable, and I'm excited to hear from and work with this talented team to craft that journalism in a way that is accessible, that informs, that entertains and really resonates. We want to be our audiences' trusted, daily digital habit and I'm thrilled to join Mashable in this mission."

Williams Boyd's honors as editor include two National Association of Black Journalists' Salute to Excellence awards for enterprise reports exploring root causes of academic performance issues, crime, and other challenges facing local underserved communities.

About PCMag

PCMag is a leading authority on technology, delivering Labs-based, independent reviews of the latest products and services. Our expert industry analysis and practical solutions in categories ranging from PCs and consumer electronics to software, online services, and security help you make better buying decisions and get more from technology. Our highest endorsement, the PCMag Editors’ Choice Award, is widely recognized as a trusted symbol for technology buyers and sellers.

About Mashable

Mashable is passionate about tech and entertainment. With smart, spirited coverage that gets people talking, Mashable reaches a dedicated and influential audience worldwide. Future-facing and forward-thinking, Mashable is the expert on what’s trending now and next in connected culture. The brand reaches 30 million monthly average users onsite and across platforms.

About Ziff Media Group

Ziff+Media+Group is a portfolio of leading digital properties in tech, culture, and shopping. Our brands -- including Mashable, PCMag, Offers.com, RetailMeNot, BlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, ExtremeTech, AskMen and TechBargains -- build trust with our readers and fans through inspired and influential storytelling. Ziff Media Group is a business unit of Ziff+Davis%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ZD).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005063/en/