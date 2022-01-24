Noodles & Company Furthers Its Sustainability Commitment With New Initiative

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, announced today that it has partnered with Hoffmaster Group Inc., parent company of Aardvark, to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all its restaurants across the country by the end of March 2022.

Mission-Driven Partnership

"In the same way that we care about and nourish our team members, guests, and communities, we believe we have a responsibility to support our planet and contribute to making the future brighter for generations to come," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "This transition allows us to move one step closer towards our commitment to creating a better world."

"Hoffmaster is proud to partner with Noodles & Co. to help them achieve their sustainability goals," says Hoffmaster President Andy Romjue. "By switching from plastic straws to Aardvark Paper Straws, Noodles is demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and helping address our planet's single-use plastic problem."

Eliminating Plastic Nationwide

Noodles' new paper straws, supplied by Aardvark, are durable and can last over three hours without deteriorating in soft drinks or water. The straws are certified BPI compostable, FDA approved, naturally degradable, and made in the U.S. Noodles & Company plans to fully transition paper straws into all its locations by March 2022. This change will remove nearly 21,000 pounds of plastic from the Company's waste stream annually.

Sustainable Future

This announcement comes on the heels of Noodles' first-ever impact report, which was released in October 2021. The report outlined key initiatives Noodles has taken in the areas of food, people, planet, and community to make the world a better place, one bowl of noodles at a time. The rollout of Noodles' new paper straws builds upon its promise to continue making impactful changes across its operation, focusing efforts towards creating a better world.

For more information about Noodles & Company's sustainable initiatives, please visit noodles.com/WeCare.

About Aardvark Paper Straws

Aardvark Straws, a Hoffmaster Group Inc. brand, was introduced in 2007 in response to a growing anti-plastic movement. The environmentally friendly papers straws are based on the original paper straw invented in 1888 by Marvin Stone. Manufactured in Fort Wayne, IN., today, Aardvark offers solid color, printed, and custom printed paper straws in many lengths and diameters that are naturally degradable, BPI-certified compostable, FDA/EU compliant, and sea turtle approved. For more information, visit www.aardvarkstraws.com .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Media Contact: Danielle Moore, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-furthers-its-sustainability-commitment-with-new-initiative-301461605.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company