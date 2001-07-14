Rockwell Automation Names Gina Ayala Claxton President for Americas Region

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Gina Ayala Claxton joined the company and is named president, Americas Region effective immediately. As regional sales leader, she reports to Rockwell Automation Chief Revenue Officer Scott Genereux, and succeeds Alejandro Capparelli, who has taken a new role within the company as vice president, Global Commercial Lifecycle Services.

Most recently, Ayala Claxton was at IBM, where she had a 20-year career with demonstrated experience in consultative, enterprise solutions sales and services, with the past 10 years in sales and enterprise leadership roles. In her latest role, she was responsible for all customer go-to-market segments across a set of industry verticals, including CPG and transportation, acquiring customers from major global brands. She was also a member of the IBM CEO’s transformation team, and she led various change initiatives for the company on behalf of senior leadership.

“Gina will be instrumental in our efforts to simplify our organization for our customers, drive accelerated profitable growth and operate with a global mindset in our largest global region,” said Genereux. “In looking to the future, we want to have new ideas and fresh perspectives from leaders in other industries to complement that with our valuable customer knowledge and deep domain expertise in operational technologies. Gina brings considerable experience building, motivating and developing high performance teams in customer-focused and matrixed environments.”

Rockwell’s Americas organization consists of five regions including Canada, Central U.S., Eastern U.S., Southwest U.S. Regions and Latin America. Ayala Claxton will be the company’s first Latina president of the Americas region and is a passionate advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion. She will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

