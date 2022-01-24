S&T BANK ADVANCES THREE EXECUTIVES FOR CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE BANK

PR Newswire

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.4 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, is proud to announce the promotions of three executives into critical roles to support the company's continued growth and success.



Steve Drahnak has been promoted to chief commercial banking officer and will continue to report to David Antolik, president. He currently serves as the bank's market president for western Pennsylvania. Steve will continue in that role and will assume responsibility for all aspects of commercial banking, including oversight of commercial & industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), business credit, and treasury management. During his 30-year tenure at S&T, Steve has served in various capacities in the credit, consumer, and commercial banking lines of business. He serves as the chairman of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board.

"This promotion reflects S&T's commitment to excellence," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "In his time with S&T, Steve has been integral in numerous growth and service initiatives and his strong leadership and deep expertise will prove invaluable in continuing the development of our employees and strengthening the banking experience for our customers."

Heidi Williams has been promoted to senior vice president, community market executive and CRE team manager for western Pennsylvania. In her new role, Heidi will be responsible for driving collaboration between all business lines and serving as the primary authority for complex consumer and commercial banking functions. She leads the community market's CRE banking team including commercial bankers, portfolio managers, and loan documentation officers. Over the past 23 years at S&T, Heidi has held a variety of positions, including commercial banking relationship manager and commercial banking regional director CRE.

Jonathan Kowalski has been promoted to senior vice president, metro market executive and C&I team manager for western Pennsylvania. In his new role, Jon will be responsible for driving collaboration between all business lines and serving as the primary authority for complex consumer and commercial banking functions. He leads the metro market's C&I banking team including commercial bankers, portfolio managers, and loan documentation officers. Jon, a 17-year banking veteran, joined S&T in 2015.

"I have complete confidence in Heidi and Jon as I transition into my expanded role. They have long-standing tenures with the company, know our business well and, most importantly, understand our customers and how to best serve them," stated Steve Drahnak, western Pennsylvania market executive and chief commercial banking officer. "I look forward to what's ahead for S&T and our customers with their leadership."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

