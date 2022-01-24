SZZT Electronics Co., Names Santo Blockchain Labs as Latin American Affiliates

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today announces that SZZT Electronics Co., has named Santo an Affiliate for the Latin American market. This will allow for the use of Santo Pay on OEM terminal POS and ATM equipment sold to other companies in Latin America. The global crypto ATM market size was valued at $35,80 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,557.05 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Crypto ATMs provides instant transaction & easier growing demand for cryptocurrencies, thereby driving the growth of the global crypto ATM market. Moreover, crypto ATMs does not require customers to have bank accounts and allow customers to make a single or several transactions via crypto ATM in the market. Moreover, increased adoption of cryptocurrencies among financial institutions & large corporations and growing presence of crypto cards, which accelerate consumer interest to earn rewards in a new way on everyday spending are some of the major trends in the market. Restaurants, bars, general stores, and gas stations are the largest end users that adopted crypto ATMs in their existing businesses. ​

ABOUT SZZT ELECTRONICS:

SZZT Electronics Co., LTD was founded in 1993 and located in the SZZT Industrial Park in Shenzhen, China, where covers a building area of over 110,000 square meters, and a total investment of more than USD 46 million. More than 1800 employees, a registered capital of USD 35 million, 22 branches and 172 service offices all over of China. SZZT Electronics was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Center in 2007 with Stock Code:002197. As a high-technical company in financial payment information security filed, SZZT Electronics started as a small operation, but now has become one of the leading suppliers in China. Today, SZZT Electronics has been one of the top producers of quality secure payment and self-service terminal products, such as: EPP (Encrypting PIN Pad), POS (Point of Sales), and Kiosk.

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

