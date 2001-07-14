WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL WELLNESS RETREAT CO-HOSTED BY CELEBRITY CHEFS, WELLNESS AND LIFESTYLE EXPERTS

Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home furnishings retailer, announced today the on-sale of tickets for the first-ever Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat. The two-day event will take place virtually on Saturday, January 29th and Sunday, January 30th with live sessions from 9am - 3pm PST each day of the event. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005581/en/

Tickets to the Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat will allow attendees access to two days of cooking demonstrations from expert celebrity chefs and celebrity nutritionists as well as discussions hosted by award winning authors, athletes and wellness experts. Topics of discussion will range from sustainability to home organization, nutrition, juicing and more.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to health and wellness, we are proud to offer our customers a unique opportunity to engage and interact with some of the most celebrated chefs, nutritionists, authors and lifestyle experts at the Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “From cooking demonstrations to topical discussions, our first ever Virtual Wellness Retreat has an impressive agenda and is an exciting extension to our now signature Virtual Event offerings.”

Williams Sonoma’s Wellness Retreat talent includes:

Lauren Alaina, Actress and Country Music Star

Robin Arzón, Fitness Expert

Kevin Curry, Founder of Fit Men Cook

David Denis, Celebrity Chef

Glennon Doyle, New York Times Best-Selling Author

Best-Selling Author Bobby Flay, Celebrity Chef

Tyler Florence, Celebrity Chef

Liz Marie Galvan, Interior Designer and Author

Shira Gill, Author and Organization Expert

Gregory Gourdet, Celebrity Chef

Kelly LeVeque, Author and Celebrity Nutritionist

David Nayfield, Celebrity Chef

Alex Snodgrass, Food Influencer/Founder of The Defined Dish

Kelly & Juliet Starrett, Fitness Experts

Michelle Tam, Author and Food Influencer/Founder of Nom Nom Paleo

Alex Toussaint, Fitness Expert and Motivational Coach

Erika Vertini, Food Influencer



Tickets to the Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat are $15 per person and include an all-access weekend pass to the event and a link to all post-event recordings.*

For more information on the Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fwellnessretreat.

To purchase tickets to the retreat, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwswellnessretreat.squadup.com%2F.

To view all Williams Sonoma Virtual Events, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwilliams-sonoma.com%2Fvirtualevents.

*All ticket holders will have access to recordings of live events featured during the Williams Sonoma Virtual Wellness Retreat via a password-protected site for 30 days after the event.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift+registry+program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005581/en/