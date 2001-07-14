This February, Black History. Black Brilliance. take center stage as Macy’s ( NYSE:M, Financial) honors the rich legacy and contributions of Black Americans during Black History Month. In support of the company’s efforts to build a brighter future for everyone, Macy’s will launch a round-up and donation campaign in stores and online at macys.com to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund), raising scholarship funds for promising students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Additionally, Macy’s will shine a spotlight on a host of up-and-coming Black-owned retail brands in its more than decade long commitment to intensify the growth and advancement of diverse businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005599/en/

Macy's Honors Black History. Black Brilliance; Buttah Skin 3-pc Transforming Kit with Shea Butter, $59.99 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Acknowledging and honoring the history, resilience, accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans, is core to Macy’s mission of building a brighter future for our colleagues, customers and communities,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer. “As the nation’s premiere retailer, we are honored to showcase a selection of Black-owned brands that will boldly represent our ideals and commitment to creating a rich and inclusive world for everyone. This includes our efforts to empower youth through education with our give-back campaign to raise scholarship funds that support HBCUs through our partnership with UNCF.”

UNCF Give-Back Campaign

UNCF is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. Chartered to serve HBCUs, youth and the nation, UNCF supports college student education and development through scholarships and educational programs, aids and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. From February 1 through February 28, Macy’s customers can directly impact and empower the next generation of Black leaders in local communities nationwide through a charitable round-up campaign to fund scholarships for students set to attend or already enrolled in HBCUs. Customers can donate online or round-up their in-store purchase amount and donate the extra change, up to $0.99, to UNCF.

To date, Macy’s partnership with UNCF has raised more than $600,000, benefitting more than 100 HBCU students through academic and emergency aid scholarships that support their degree completion. Funds generated from this campaign will continue to provide scholarship aid and academic support for Black youth across the United States.

“We are delighted that Macy’s is partnering with UNCF to launch a charitable campaign during Black History Month to support our work and provide scholarships for students attending HBCUs. Through this campaign, the financial gifts from Macy’s customers will demonstrate what it takes to realize the vision of a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education as we celebrate Black History. Black Brilliance.,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF.

Brand Spotlight

As part of Macy’s, Inc.’s commitment to amplify inclusive, diverse and women-owned brands, seven up-and-coming Black-owned brands will be highlighted to customers this February. Available now at select Macy’s stores and on macys.com, these brands and their unique stories will be featured as part of Macy’s Black History. Black Brilliance. showcase via macys.com%2Fhonors. In addition, the brands will be featured on two “Macy’s Live” themed shopping episodes on February 8 (Live Beauty) and February 17 (Live Style).

The brands include: Buttah. by Dorion Renaud, a skincare line of products geared towards melanin-rich skin; OMA The Label, a jewelry line created by Neumi Anekhe to diversity fashion and beauty standards; Harlem Candle Co., a luxury home fragrance brand by Teri Johnson that specializes in scented candles inspired by Harlem's Jazz Age and its legendary residents; Healthy Roots, a toy company by Yelitsa Jean-Charles that works to create dolls that empower young girls; Nude Barre, a bodywear collection created by Erin Carpenter to reclaim and revolutionize shapewear featuring 12 unique shades that close the representational gap; Soap Distillery® by Danielle Martin, a sustainable line of cocktail scented soaps, candles and bath & body products that offer a unique twist on scent-based goods; and SPGBK (pronounced ‘Spring Break’), a vibrant and colorful watch brand by Kwame Molden that helps customers express their authenticity.

In addition to these highlighted brands, Macy’s has also launched the hypoallergenic Clean Design Home™ x Martexcollection from lifestyle expert Robin Wilson. An alum of “The Workshop at Macy’s,” the company’s diverse and women-owned retail business development program, Robin Wilson, the entrepreneur behind the Clean Design Home™ textiles label works to educate consumers about hypoallergenic, sustainable, and eco-friendly options for an eco-healthy lifestyle. The Clean Design Home™ x Martex collection offers an assortment of textiles focused on asthma and allergy protection in a minimalist palette of white, grey, light blue, ivory and blush. The collection includes pillows, comforters, robes, towels, 400 thread-count sheet sets and duvets, and allergen-barrier utility options for mattress and pillow protection. Available now at 165 Macy’s stores nationwide and on macys.com, the collection is priced from $15 to $275.

Macy’s Black History. Black Brilliance. celebration will extend to special window displays, as well as social and digital outreach across select Macy’s stores and digital platforms.For more information and to shop the collections visit macys.com%2Fhonors.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues and communities.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macysinc.com%2Fnews-media.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005599/en/