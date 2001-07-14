Xometry Releases Latest 'Thomas Industrial Sourcing & Supply Chain Activity' Report

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), the AI-driven digital marketplace that connects enterprise buyers with manufacturers globally, today released the latest ‘Thomas Industrial Sourcing & Supply Chain Activity Snapshot’ identifying the top products and services sourced by North American manufacturers as well as predictions for the quarter ahead. The report from Thomas, a leading platform for product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, identifies cyclical trends within the U.S. manufacturing and industrial economy drawn from the Thomasnet.com® platform, which now serves 1.4+ million registered users.

“Our Thomasnet.com platform sourcing data reveals exclusive insights and provides a telling narrative into the activity and trends shaping the industrial economy,” said Shawn Fitzgerald, president of Thomas, a Xometry company. “We predict that in the quarter ahead, ongoing global shipping delays and supply chain disruptions, as well as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) growth, will continue to have a major impact on industry at large. Thomas’ proprietary data and the Xometry marketplace together are strategic assets that can help decision-makers create resilient and impenetrable supply chains so they can smartly plan for the future.”

The complete Sourcing+Activity+Snapshot is now available for download. A brief preview includes:

Top 5 Manufacturing Trends:

Top 5 Products Top 5 Services Top 5 Products/Services Sourced Q4 YoY (2020/2021) 1. Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) 1. Engineering Services 1. Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps; up 1967% 2. Steel 2. CNC machining 2. Cable Wire; up 757% 3. Lumber 3. Machining 3. Engineering Services; up 708% 4. Medical Equipment & Supplies 4. Metal Fabrication 4. Machine Parts; up 607% 5. Clothing 5. Metal Stamping 5. Gymnasium Equipment; up 533%

Every second, a buyer, engineer, or other purchase decision-maker visits Thomasnet.com® to source products and services and find a supplier.

About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity.

About Thomas

Thomas, a Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) company, connects industrial buyers and sellers on the Thomasnet.com® platform to inform strategic decision-making, build supply chains and grow businesses. Thomas’ proprietary sourcing activity data and its full-funnel marketing services for manufacturers complement Xometry’s AI-driven digital marketplace to accelerate every stage of the digital transformation of industry.

