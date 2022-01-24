George Ragogna Appointed CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)( TSXV:NSP, Financial)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson.

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

Prior to accepting the position of CFO for Naturally Splendid, Mr. Ragogna successfully managed the sales and service call center of over 550 employees for Co-operators Group Limited, ensuring new and existing staff were trained and knowledgeable in the financial services industry and compliance processes. Mr. Ragogna brings a unique business acumen and strong technical skills that will strengthen Naturally Splendid as the Company focuses on their core business.

Mr. Ragogna states, "I'm excited for the opportunity to support the organization in this next chapter as we transition ourselves into manufacturing our plant-based food entrees. This is a most exciting time as the plant-based protein product industry continues to grow. As a manufacturer, we will deploy innovative strategies to penetrate this expanding market as efficiently as possible and I look forward to implementing these strategies."



Mr. Carson, a co-founder of Naturally Splendid, will retain his position of Vice President as well as his position as a Director of the Company. Mr. Ragogna remains a Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board as well as the position of CFO but will no longer be Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee will be assigned to existing Director Mr. Larry Gilmour.

Mr. Gilmour has been appointed Audit Committee Chairman. He has extensive sales and marketing expertise with internationally recognized brands such as: Libby's (Libby, McNeil and Libby); Playtex Corp.; and Black and Decker. Mr. Gilmour has also owned and operated chain grocery outlets including owner/operator of a Super Valu grocery store as well as owner/operator of an IGA grocery store, both of which were located in the Greater Vancouver Area of B.C.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Company co-founder Bryan Carson and I would like to welcome George to the Company as CFO. We have had the privilege of working with George in his role as Chairman of the Board. Having George step into the CFO role, with his 30 years of experience in the financial sector, is sure to be an asset for the Company. We look forward to supporting George in his new position".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through an arrangement with Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail [email protected] or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 (ext. 105)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail : [email protected]

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685153/George-Ragogna-Appointed-CFO





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership