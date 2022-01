Ecosciences Inc. Discusses Current Ecommerce Business

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC Pink:ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") today discusses its current ecommerce business and its initial plan for growth.

The Company currently sells its ECONOW Oxy-Tabs products at the following ecommerce sites:

The Company is very proud to have these ecommerce partners and plans on executing a comprehensive marketing plan to grow the sales of ECONOW products on the above websites.

Joel Falitz, CEO of Ecosciences, comments: "We believe in our products and have customers that use them regularly, giving us a base that I feel we can build on significantly. Although our sales are small currently, we have recently started planning and testing some online marketing campaigns to take advantage of the large opportunity we feel we have. Our initial test results have been encouraging enough to move to the next phase of planning, test marketing and execution. Once we have completed that testing, we plan to fully launch several different campaigns that we believe will increase awareness and subsequently sales. It is difficult to predict and forecast our sales growth rates or anticipated revenue at this time, but we are hopeful that if we execute our plan, with creativity, consistent investment and hard work, we should achieve growth and success. We look forward to discussing our ecommerce business with our shareholders as plans progress."

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From wastewater remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bioremediation products under the brands TRAP-EZE, SEPT-EZE, TANK-EZE, WASH-EZE and ECONOW Oxy-Tabs. The website Econowconsumer.com listed above is owned and operated by Eco-logical Concepts. Inc.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to, or representing management's beliefs about, our future transactions, strategies, operations, events and financial results. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in any of our other filings with the SEC. Certain other factors which may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations or which may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements are discussed or included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at www.ecosciences.company under "Investor Info." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors. We do not undertake or plan to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If we make any future public statements or disclosures which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this news release.

Disclaimer : This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information:

Ecosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: 888-828-2564

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ecosciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/685063/Ecosciences-Inc-Discusses-Current-Ecommerce-Business