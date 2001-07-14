Exterran (EXTN) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Exterran Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EXTN

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) to Enerflex Ltd. is fair to Exterran shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran.

Halper Sadeh encourages Exterran shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Exterran and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Exterran shareholders; (2) determine whether Enerflex is underpaying for Exterran; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Exterran shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Exterran shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Exterran shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005625/en/