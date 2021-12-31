Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , GLOBAL X FDS, Sells North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Matador Resources Co, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

New Purchases: CATH, BLES, BRK.A, NVDA, PEP, AZO, PFF,

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , GLOBAL X FDS, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Matador Resources Co, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Amarillo National Bank owns 105 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,149 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 451,183 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 325,575 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 397,355 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,379 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12%

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $447720.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1910.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 110,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 222,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $474.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Amarillo National Bank reduced to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 37.29%. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.091000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Amarillo National Bank still held 59,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.