Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , GLOBAL X FDS, Sells North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Matador Resources Co, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Amarillo National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , GLOBAL X FDS, Inspire Global Hope ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF, Matador Resources Co, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Amarillo National Bank owns 105 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 126,149 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 451,183 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.28%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 325,575 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 397,355 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,379 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12%
New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Inspire Global Hope ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $36.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $447720.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1910.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 110,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 222,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $474.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Reduced: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Amarillo National Bank reduced to a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 37.29%. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.091000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Amarillo National Bank still held 59,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.



