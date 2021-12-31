EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells TJX Inc, S&P Global Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

New Purchases: TSLA, DKS, LEGN,

Miami, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells TJX Inc, S&P Global Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Heico Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.. As of 2021Q4, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. owns 132 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 729,261 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,608 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,667 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 81,893 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 104,980 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.027200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 63,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $162.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26.