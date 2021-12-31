EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Buys Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells TJX Inc, S&P Global Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: TSLA, DKS, LEGN,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AAXJ, UNH, BAC, SGEN, EXPE, TTD, DECK, DIS, VEEV, ALGN, SIVB, ULTA, GXO, IAU, AMZN, FATE, EWJ, TW, CMG, SHOP, CWB, FICO, LQD, IDXX, IWM, HDB, TSM, KLAC, GLD, PFF, VTI, HALO, VCSH, EEM, ARGX, GNRC, INCY, TIP, CDNA, PANW, OKTA, VCYT, NTRA, DXCM, BPMC, ILMN, IVV, ABMD, ISRG, EZU, NVAX, DXJ, MASI, TDOC, XNCR,
- Reduced Positions: TJX, SPGI, NSC, URI, TMO, MTCH, NKE, PHM, HD, TXN, GOOG, MDB, DHR, EXPD, XOM, TRI, EFA, MO, AVGO, BX, QQQ, MCD, JNJ, NEE, BILL, CME, ABBV, OTIS, APD, BR, TRP, SYK, VZ, PEP, ITW, PLD, BLK, VMBS, VLUE, VGK, AGG, CCI, DLR, EW, IQV, RH, EMB, HYG, REET,
- Sold Out: BKNG, HEI, CSGP, NVST, CNC, RARE,
These are the top 5 holdings of EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 729,261 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,608 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,667 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.26%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 81,893 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 104,980 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.027200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 63,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $451.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $162.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)
EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26.
