Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: GXO, STAG, ARCC, ICE, SAIA, DLR, DOV, UPS, FTNT, TSLA,
- Added Positions: MRNA, ASML, CCEP, PFF, NVS, ILMN, CRM, IWV, ABBV, TJX, NEM, OTIS, BTI, PFE, DIS, MKC.V, NEE, SBUX, MAR, FB, DXCM, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: V, CHD, PGR, IBM, SNY, NVDA, IGSB, MSFT, KO, ADM, AMGN, RTX, UNP, AMZN, AKAM, EL, GSK, ACN, TMO, CFG, NTLA, GH, QQQ, T, CL, CAT, ALGN, PG, CSCO, IVV, KMB, GOOG, IDXX, HON, CRSP, HSY, LHX, AMD, AXP, ADP, ZTS, BNS, LULU, VZ, BAX, TGT, TSM, TROW, RDS.A, CCI, MS, FICO, HD, DEO, INTC, LOW, EW, LMT, LRCX, CTVA, DD, DOW, ISRG, GILD, EFA, IJH, EXPD, SURF, JKHY, CMG, MMP, MU, CI, DE, ORCL,
- Sold Out: APLS, FIS, PYPL, SQ, AKTS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,497 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,762 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,703 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 39,589 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 17,079 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $281.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $141.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)
Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.42.
