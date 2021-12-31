Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. Buys GXO Logistics Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: GXO, STAG, ARCC, ICE, SAIA, DLR, DOV, UPS, FTNT, TSLA,

Ipswich, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GXO Logistics Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Moderna Inc, Ares Capital Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sanofi SA, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,497 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,762 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,703 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 39,589 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 17,079 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 41,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $281.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $141.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 83.78%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Ipswich Investment Management Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.42.