Tatro Capital, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares Silver Trust, ProShares Short QQQ during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tatro Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tatro Capital, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 70,977 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 588,647 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 371,369 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 77,564 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 14,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 45,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $145.063700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 152.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 61,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2751.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $19.41 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.