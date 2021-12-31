Tatro Capital, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Wolfspeed Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

- New Purchases: ARKK, WOLF, PYPL, ZM, ROKU, MU, MP, NTCT, SQ, BOX, AMD, COHU, AMBA, EAF, VTI, GOOGL, ETN, AEO, PLTR,
- Added Positions: GLD, SCHE, AMZN, VWO, BSCN, PGX, VEA, FB, BSJM, GDX, CCJ, FSLR, GLW, SCHD, QQQ, VFH, VGT, CVS, HBAN, GPC, VDC, AMSC, CMC, ABNB, UBER, KO, CSCO, MITK, JNJ, DIS, PFE, MS, CKPT,
- Reduced Positions: VAW, VOX, VIS, HYG, LLY, PXD, KRE, PG, AAPL, SCHM, INTC, VZ, V, SCHZ, SCHX, SCHF, TGT, DUK, JPM,
- Sold Out: SLV, PSQ, SH, LYFT, RWM, MUB, AYX, BSCQ, XLE, CRK,
For the details of Tatro Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tatro+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tatro Capital, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 70,977 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 588,647 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 371,369 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 77,564 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 14,311 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 45,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $144.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $145.063700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 152.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 61,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2751.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 27.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $19.41 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tatro Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tatro Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tatro Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tatro Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tatro Capital, LLC keeps buying