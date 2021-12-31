ONE Advisory Partners, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: USMV, SUB, CMDY, OEF,

USMV, SUB, CMDY, OEF, Added Positions: IVV, FALN, TIP, IUSB, MUB, EFG, ESGU, EFV, GOVT, IEFA, IJT, TLH, TLT,

IVV, FALN, TIP, IUSB, MUB, EFG, ESGU, EFV, GOVT, IEFA, IJT, TLH, TLT, Reduced Positions: IGSB, IXN, COMT, ESGE, VLUE, IXG, IYE, TFI, MBB,

IGSB, IXN, COMT, ESGE, VLUE, IXG, IYE, TFI, MBB, Sold Out: SHM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ONE Advisory Partners, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ONE Advisory Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+advisory+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 286,148 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,380 shares, 17.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 264,942 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 127,078 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 256,628 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 29,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 18,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.792000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 130.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 143,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.141800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ONE Advisory Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.