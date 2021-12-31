Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Coinbase Global Inc, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp

New Purchases: COIN, VWO, ITT, RY,

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ITT Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, sells Honeywell International Inc, Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q4, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 147 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,178 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,625 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,146 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 31,521 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,569 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 15,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.