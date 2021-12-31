Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Coinbase Global Inc, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, ITT Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, sells Honeywell International Inc, Boeing Co, Fifth Third Bancorp, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q4, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 147 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,178 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,625 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,146 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 31,521 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,569 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 15,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81.



