Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FXD, SHV, VV, JPST, DFAC, IYH, FXH, DVN, FBND, DGRO, BLD, RILY, XLNX, CIEN, NEWR, SYNA, HCA, FIW, DLTR, VGIT, FTLS, SM, FYX, VWOB, FEU, SPLG, TDIV, FBT, BK, FNDX, VTV, FTC, FNX, FTGC, VGLT, VYMI, QTEC, VOE, JEPI, MGV, ACWV, CIBR, EVRG, QTUM, GRID, IHF, FREL, IYE, SCHD, FAAR, RGI, QQQE, OSCV, USFR, IJR, VDC, UI, XLE, AMD, PCY, ONEY, JPUS, FRI, ARKW, SJI, SPG, MU, ED, BA, AMP, BIOL,
- Added Positions: RSP, AGG, QQQ, VTWG, VTWV, AAPL, VOOV, VOOG, MSFT, FVD, NKE, IYW, SCHP, VCIT, VCSH, XLU, SHY, IGV, GOOGL, ISRG, V, AMT, BRK.B, DHR, SHOP, PYPL, EMLP, JMST, SHM, SUB, VGT, VTI, NFLX, VRSK, NOW, IYC, LQD, SRLN, TLT, VEU, SBUX, UNH, BX, AWK, ENPH, ACIO, ADME, FXO, JNK, SCHB, FIS, IDXX, BKNG, SHW, WST, SQ, IYF, SCO, VBR, ADI, ADSK, MPWR, FTV, FDL, HYLS, SPDW, TIP, WTRG, CSCO, EW, MDT, MRK, TMO, MELI, MSCI, COUP, IVV, STIP, VB, ABC, CDNS, C, GILD, MNST, JPM, PRU, SJW, CRM, DIS, ANTM, WDAY, ABBV, VEEV, DT, PATH, FGD, FPE, MBB, SJNK, SPYG, USHY, VIG, VO, ATVI, ADBE, AWR, CVS, CWT, CMCSA, DKS, XOM, FNF, INTU, TSM, FTNT, ETSY, SE, PINS, UBER, DFEB, FAUG, FNOV, FTHI, RCD, SH, SPTM, VPU, VWO, KMX, COKE, HBAN, IBM, IP, JNJ, LYG, THC, WPC, WMT, AWI, CHWY, RBLX, BKMC, EEMS, KNG, RDVY, TOTL, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: FXL, DE, ANGL, QCOM, IEF, VOO, LOW, VTIP, NVDA, FIXD, FXN, IBB, QLD, ACN, ECL, CWB, DBO, HYG, FTSM, XLP, BKLN, DVY, FMB, SMH, CVX, LMT, PEP, TSN, MA, TSLA, GOOG, FALN, T, MO, AJG, TFC, BLK, CAT, CE, CTAS, KO, COP, COST, CCI, DXCM, EMN, ENB, EL, GD, LHX, HPQ, INFO, KEY, MDLZ, MET, NI, PFE, PG, SBAC, USB, VZ, NXPI, KMI, ZTS, DOW, FDD, GLD, HYLB, HYS, PBEE, SCHF, VNQ, PLD, AXP, BAC, BMY, BF.B, EMR, FITB, IEX, MRVL, MCD, SPGI, NSRGY, PNC, PEG, ROP, SYK, TGT, TSCO, UGI, VRSN, LULU, ULTA, PM, AVGO, LYB, SPLK, PANW, IQV, TEAM, ALC, CARR, OTIS, IAC, PFF,
- Sold Out: FXU, GTO, EMB, SPY, VCEL, CLDX, DOMO, GMED, DBI, MTUM, SIX, ATI, TCBI, ORI, EQAL, IYJ, CHGG, VMW, OSK, FEP, VOX, IYK, SPYV, AKAM, BUD, SDY, TRI, APD, FTSL, FDN, SCHH, GBTC, IQDG, QQEW, SCHE, GNRC, REGN, NLY, RWLK,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 382,363 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 274,463 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,683 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,638 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 87,314 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 100,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $196.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.443200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 39,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 66,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.08 and $301.88, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $265.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $339.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 31,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $175.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 34,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $143.087200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $256.926700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $29.55 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $30.88.Sold Out: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $56.34.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $43.64.Sold Out: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33.
