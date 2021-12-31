DDD Partners, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Broadcom Inc, Sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Magna International Inc

New Purchases: NVO, AVGO, DOCU, RBOT, TSLA, V, BA, MCO, CVX, GOOGL, XLV, IJH, LOW, DHR, CPRT, GWW, C, IJR, RMD, PFE, DE, BHP, UWMC, UWMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Broadcom Inc, DocuSign Inc, Atlas Corp, sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Magna International Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Gentex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DDD Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DDD Partners, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 170,213 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 257,212 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,316 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Intel Corp (INTC) - 618,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.38% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 421,910 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $92.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 113,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $523.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 18,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 59,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vicarious Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $13.3, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 242,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $882.027200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 618,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Atlas Corp by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.256800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 998,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 408.56%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $427.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.

DDD Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5.