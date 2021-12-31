National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: ICE, MU,

Investment company National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur. As of 2021Q4, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur owns 45 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 10,043,800 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 9,747,317 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,401,347 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,125,832 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 3,300,650 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Apple Inc by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 353,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 428.48%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 92,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 512.59%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $269.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2751.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 185,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 338.88%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 84,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultur sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.