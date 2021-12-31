Lake Street Financial Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

- New Purchases: WBA, EMXC, PXD, HYLB, GDX, VOO, TRUP, XLE, GBCI, OIH, ET, MS, CRWD, XOP, GM, IAU, JPIB, IWB, XLB, XLI, XLK, CME, EOG, SWKS, KBWB, MOAT, ASML, ADP, BA, CARR, RSP, APD, ORCL, PNC, IUSV, NULV, ADI, COP, DOV, GE, SONO, ONEQ, TFI, BAX, CAT, LOW, SHW, TROW, DES, IEF, KRE, VO, AJG, CP, CLF, MDLZ, RMD, SLB, VMC, WFC, ICLR, NIO, HDV, NULG, SLV, SPHD, CB, PLD, AMT, ETR, MTD, NVO, OHI, STX, WSO, BLNK, EPAM, CYBR, RACE, DOCU, ALC, BAR, NUMV, XLRE, AXP, AON, CL, GILD, INTU, ISRG, LMT, MLM, MCHP, PPG, PFG, STE, USB, XEL, DAL, JD, TEAM, CHPT, CHPT, GSLC, IDV, NOBL, PFF, VDC, GSAT, TLRY, TLRY, CFMS, RAVE,
- Added Positions: SPY, AAPL, DLN, JEPI, MSFT, TSM, GOOG, GLD, EMHY, VIG, PYPL, AMZN, FDX, HD, PFE, QCOM, QQQ, PG, ACN, BAC, JPM, GSY, JNJ, IWR, XOM, MCD, TXN, UBER, IEFA, VZ, SHOP, CVX, COST, NFLX, COMB, UNH, VEA, LLY, MRK, PANW, IWF, CSCO, NEE, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, DIS, KMI, C, GS, CRM, IVOL, IVW, VTI, BMY, CMCSA, PH, SBUX, TJX, ABBV, MUB, VTV, ABT, F, ITW, INTC, MDT, NKE, MA, FTNT, MRNA, SDY, VGK, VUG, XLV, XLY, BRK.B, KO, ETN, LRCX, UNP, UPS, WMT, PHD, BX, LULU, TSLA, FB, IJH, IVE, IWM, JPST, TIP, AMD, TFC, CVS, DE, NSC, RTX, AVGO, ABNB, FMB, IBB, PAVE, VWO, XLF, ALK, MRVL, TGT, TDOC, LAZR, AMLP, IJR, IWD, IWO, QUAL, VBR, CI, STZ, FCX, HON, NOC, NTR, TER, TMO, VTR, ULTA, ZTS, SQ, AMJ, EFA, EWJ, JETS, TAN, VB, VGT, VOE, MMM, AMAT, DHR, DUK, EW, FITB, IBM, PENN, O, LEV, FBT, GSEW, IPO, JHMM, PHO,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, CGC, AGG, LQD, MCHI, MJ, FTSM, EMLC, BLK, JEF, CONE, FTSL, VCIT, PGF, FPE, SNOW, NZF, DGX, CSX, BIL, HYD, VICI, HPE, TSN, PCY, SHYD,
- Sold Out: IVV, KWEB, JNK, ONEM, BABA, RY, CMG, T, VEEV, TTD, EEM, BIIB, BOXL,
For the details of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lake+street+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LAKE STREET FINANCIAL LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,984 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,272 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,252 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 90,405 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 41,946 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 52,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $196.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 61,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $391.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 433.23%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $425.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 18,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 102.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 168,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.08%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $58.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 50,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 415.29%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2511.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.
