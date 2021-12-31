Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Edison International, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Welltower Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

New Purchases: OMC, UBER, DVN, SRC, BTI, CHD, MRVL, RNP, RNG, MP, DJD, IVE, MNMD, CYBN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edison International, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Welltower Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 289 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 606,247 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,373 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 274,965 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 288,885 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 455,091 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $45.63, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.974100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 359.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 326.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.716500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 155.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.