Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys Edison International, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Welltower Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

- New Purchases: OMC, UBER, DVN, SRC, BTI, CHD, MRVL, RNP, RNG, MP, DJD, IVE, MNMD, CYBN,
- Added Positions: MLPA, TY, VIG, PFFD, PFF, EIX, IONS, VYMI, MOAT, CVX, WMT, AMZN, JEF, SCHD, LVHI, O, SNY, FB, PM, GOF, MO, VIGI, AMGN, VIAC, CSCO, LAW, ABBV, HBI, KO, ORCL, EPD, GIS, CCI, MMP, MS, CMP, QCOM, VTR, VZ, SYK, SHOP, PYPL, OGN, PSLV, GDX, TTE, C, DUK, BA, KMB, TAN, DLR, CEF,
- Reduced Positions: WELL, HD, AAPL, WFC, PHYS, PFE, TFC, VNQ, WPP, DOCU, T, BX, TMO, VRT, ITA, VBR, XLF, LOW, LMT, LYG, GE, XOM, ALB, SIRI, XLE, GOLD, VDE, DXCM, EMR, GLD, CANO, CRWD, ZTS, NXPI, LHX, AVGO, USB, VTRS, TSM,
- Sold Out: GIM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 606,247 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,373 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 274,965 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 288,885 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 455,091 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $45.63, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.974100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 359.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 326.94%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.37%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.716500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 155.56%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.
