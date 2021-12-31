Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, BHP Group, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: CTRA, CF, NTR, BHE, BG, OMF, ERIC, MSM, RGP, JEF, MCHP, OKE, BNS, CENX, DWAC, KD, RIVN, EWL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, ISHARES TRUST, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Intel Corp, BHP Group, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 342,484 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.06% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,738 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 339,430 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 128,019 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 125,353 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.23%

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 221,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Resources Connection Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 342,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 7036.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 96,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 298.26%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The sale prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $34.29.