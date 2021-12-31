Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, BHP Group, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CTRA, CF, NTR, BHE, BG, OMF, ERIC, MSM, RGP, JEF, MCHP, OKE, BNS, CENX, DWAC, KD, RIVN, EWL,
- Added Positions: SCHP, RCII, IGIB, PFE, FAF, PINC, EIG, FAST, IGLB, NVO, MED, HRB, CHCO, SCHA, ADP, TXN, AA, INFY, CUBI, MLI, LPX, SCHM, M, STLD, SCHN, TMST, VSTO, OLN, ESGV, MOS, HAFC, SC, GT, CAL, X, WSBC, AR, BHF, ZION, SATS, GLTR, AWK, CFG, PACW, CBT, COF, COLB, DHI, DCOM, ERJ, ANF, FULT, HWC, IIIN, KEY, KLIC, NUE, SIG, SLM, IVZ, SCHB, GHC, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SNPE, ESGG, ESGS, ESML, BAC, JPM, TDS, AMAT, CPE, LUMN, CYH, COST, ENDP, SWBI, ICLN, ENVA, THC, TEVA, AAWW, AGNC, VEON, RLGY, BCC, VIRT, NAVI,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, BSCO, LLY, BMY, JNJ, MO, KO, ABBV, BBY, VZ, AVGO, DIS, WMT, NTAP, TSN, CGW, LRNZ, SCHV, VGT, WCLD,
- Sold Out: BHP, PM, HD, WY, CRBN, ISMD, LRCX, MDP, PBW, ERTH, POTX, HTH, VZIO, OGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 342,484 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.06%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,738 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 339,430 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 128,019 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 125,353 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.23%
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 221,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Resources Connection Inc (RGP)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Resources Connection Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 55.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 342,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 7036.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 96,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 125,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medifast Inc (MED)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 298.26%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The sale prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54.Sold Out: Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)
Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $35.76, with an estimated average price of $34.29.
