Boundary Creek Advisors LP Buys Altice USA Inc, DXC Technology Co, SunCoke Energy Inc, Sells Ingles Markets Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, DXC Technology Co, SunCoke Energy Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Urban One Inc, sells Ingles Markets Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, ADT Inc, Cedar Fair LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boundary Creek Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Boundary Creek Advisors LP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 700,000 shares, 65.77% of the total portfolio. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,685,000 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 630,432 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.90% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 1,117,500 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.08% Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 1,307,447 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.80%

Boundary Creek Advisors LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 194.08%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $13.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,117,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 630,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP added to a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc by 196.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,737,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP added to a holding in Urban One Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,680,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $65.3 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $76.68.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.54.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in Urban One Inc. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.66.

Boundary Creek Advisors LP sold out a holding in VEON Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94.