AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys ICL Group, Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Dollar General Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, CBRE Group Inc

Investment company AustralianSuper Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ICL Group, Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ferrari NV, Qualcomm Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, CBRE Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owns 181 stocks with a total value of $19.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd
  1. ICL Group Ltd (ICL) - 1,391,015 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,471,025 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 230,568 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 193,651 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,804,414 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
New Purchase: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 1,391,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,577,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $223.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,112,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $159.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 562,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 563,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,072,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,994,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,826,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,949,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 92.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,083,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 126.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.



