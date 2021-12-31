AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys ICL Group, Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Dollar General Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, CBRE Group Inc

New Purchases: ICL, AAPL, TSM, RACE, QCOM, LOGI, GOOG, STLA, WBA, IRM, NUE, AZO, BG, DGX, RE, UGI, AFG, DPZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ICL Group, Apple Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ferrari NV, Qualcomm Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, CBRE Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Aon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owns 181 stocks with a total value of $19.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) - 1,391,015 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,471,025 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 230,568 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 193,651 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.17% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,804,414 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in ICL Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 1,391,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,126,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 2,577,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $223.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,112,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $159.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 562,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $72.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 563,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,072,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Masco Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $63.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,994,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 63.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,826,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in General Motors Co by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,949,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 92.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,083,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 126.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $213.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.