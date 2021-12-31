Roman Butler Fullerton & Co Buys Ford Motor Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: UPS, ACLS, SHY, SIMO, AVGO, VRNT, JKG,
- Added Positions: F, FHLC, COST, PYPL, PANW, AAPL, FB, KMI, NOW, VZ, VIG, NOBL, AMD, JNJ, FNCL, DIS, ASML, IJR, GOOGL, XLF, PFXF, IWM, DGRO, QQQ, ETW, CNC, KR, MRK, IWF, XOM, QCOM, KO, ARCC, V, WMT, PSEC, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, NFLX, ISRG, T, ADBE, TEAM, GLOB, EPAM, CTAS, FENY, MA, IWP, PSX, FCX, GOOG, SR, ADP, GM, BUD, NVDA, SPLV, MRNA, VEU, PFE, PEP, FSTA, IRM, PKW, DLR, VGT, FDX, VLO, UA, CRM, RSG, EMR, PH, BAC, MCD, BA, IVW, HON, DNP, HA, WBA,
- Sold Out: NIO, SE, WAL, SIVB, XLE, IWS, DOCU, VBR, MDT, OHI, TSLA, STZ, LUV, CMCSA, KD,
For the details of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roman+butler+fullerton+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,941 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,571 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,932 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,705 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,483 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $523.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 262.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 167,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 141.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.353200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 188.99%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $474.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $469.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 192.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO. Also check out:
1. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO keeps buying