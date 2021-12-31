Roman Butler Fullerton & Co Buys Ford Motor Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: UPS, ACLS, SHY, SIMO, AVGO, VRNT, JKG,

UPS, ACLS, SHY, SIMO, AVGO, VRNT, JKG, Added Positions: F, FHLC, COST, PYPL, PANW, AAPL, FB, KMI, NOW, VZ, VIG, NOBL, AMD, JNJ, FNCL, DIS, ASML, IJR, GOOGL, XLF, PFXF, IWM, DGRO, QQQ, ETW, CNC, KR, MRK, IWF, XOM, QCOM, KO, ARCC, V, WMT, PSEC, CVX,

F, FHLC, COST, PYPL, PANW, AAPL, FB, KMI, NOW, VZ, VIG, NOBL, AMD, JNJ, FNCL, DIS, ASML, IJR, GOOGL, XLF, PFXF, IWM, DGRO, QQQ, ETW, CNC, KR, MRK, IWF, XOM, QCOM, KO, ARCC, V, WMT, PSEC, CVX, Reduced Positions: INTC, NFLX, ISRG, T, ADBE, TEAM, GLOB, EPAM, CTAS, FENY, MA, IWP, PSX, FCX, GOOG, SR, ADP, GM, BUD, NVDA, SPLV, MRNA, VEU, PFE, PEP, FSTA, IRM, PKW, DLR, VGT, FDX, VLO, UA, CRM, RSG, EMR, PH, BAC, MCD, BA, IVW, HON, DNP, HA, WBA,

INTC, NFLX, ISRG, T, ADBE, TEAM, GLOB, EPAM, CTAS, FENY, MA, IWP, PSX, FCX, GOOG, SR, ADP, GM, BUD, NVDA, SPLV, MRNA, VEU, PFE, PEP, FSTA, IRM, PKW, DLR, VGT, FDX, VLO, UA, CRM, RSG, EMR, PH, BAC, MCD, BA, IVW, HON, DNP, HA, WBA, Sold Out: NIO, SE, WAL, SIVB, XLE, IWS, DOCU, VBR, MDT, OHI, TSLA, STZ, LUV, CMCSA, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, NIO Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. As of 2021Q4, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co owns 178 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roman+butler+fullerton+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,941 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,571 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,932 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,705 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,483 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $74.56, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $523.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 262.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 167,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 141.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.353200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 188.99%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $474.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $469.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 192.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.