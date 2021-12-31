Penobscot Wealth Management Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Carnival Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: CAT, TGT, MA, SPDW, KOMP, PG, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Carnival Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Penobscot Wealth Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,860 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 250,546 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 108,090 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 72,397 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 64,015 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.261600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 304,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $91.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.