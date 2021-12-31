Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Penobscot Wealth Management Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Carnival Corp, ViacomCBS Inc

Investment company Penobscot Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Carnival Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Penobscot Wealth Management owns 56 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PENOBSCOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 304,860 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.80%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 250,546 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 108,090 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 72,397 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 64,015 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.261600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Penobscot Wealth Management initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 304,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $91.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 30,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Penobscot Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.



